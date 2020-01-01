KPD Almost Ready To Open Bicentennial Park

Bicentennial Park is very close to opening, according to Kingsbury Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein.

Sauerwein told WGEL the fence is done and the last task to complete is to hang swings, then the park will be open. A sign will be hung and some information pertaining to the Bond County Bicentennial event will be posted in the near future.

Click below to hear his comments:

The park is located at the intersection of Fourth and Winter Streets in Greenville.

Sauerwein said access to the park playground equipment will be from a sidewalk coming from the west alley. There is also a fence gate off of Winter Avenue.

Two benches have been ordered and the park district is waiting for them to be delivered.

The black, decorative fence that outlines the park was purchased by the park district and City of Greenville.

Sauerwein said Bicentennial Park is the only district park exclusively for small children. The smaller playground unit is designed for boys and girls ages six to 24 months, and the larger unit is designed for children ages two through five.

The park is a legacy project of the Greenville Bicentennial, which was held in 2015. The bicentennial committee donated left-over funds for the project.