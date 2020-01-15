KPD Buys Land

In preparation of filing a grant application for an indoor recreation center, the Kingsbury Park District Board purchased land for the complex at its meeting Monday night.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the district has purchased 9.42 acres of farm ground from Rob and Donna Maroon at a price of $94,200. The property is along Route 40, between Greenville Bowl and Southwestern Electric in Greenville.

The state is offering PARC grants and the application process requires the applicant to have possession of the property. Sauerwein said KPD had the money for the purchase from the last bond issue.

The board tabled approval of a grant resolution, however it will be considered when board members meet Monday, January 20. The resolution is required to indicate the board is committed to apply for the grant and has the funds to cover the project.

Board discussions continue about the proposed floor plan for the center.

The grant application must be submitted to the state no later than Tuesday, January 21.