KPD Eyes Indoor Recreation Center

The Kingsbury Park District board has hired the architectural firm, Arcturis of St. Louis, to assist in a grant application for an indoor recreational facility.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said applications for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant must be submitted in about three weeks.

He said the district would like to expand the activities they already offer, such as Tai Kwon Do and tumbling, in a larger, indoor facility.

Sauerwein reported the idea of an indoor center is not new, but the need for it still exists.

Sauerwein said park district residents are being asked to provide input about what they would like to see in a center. A public meeting will be held Monday, January 6 at 6 PM and a survey is available on the KPD website and Facebook page.

The January 6 meeting is at the park district office at 630 East City Route 40.

And where would a facility be built? Sauerwein says the district has some leads and hopes to make an announcement at their January 13th board meeting.

The deadline to complete the online survey is noon, January 6.