KPD Talks Indoor Rec Center

The Kingsbury Park District Board held a special meeting Monday night to receive public comments about a proposed indoor recreation center.

The district is planning to apply for a state grant which would provide a maximum of $2.5 million of the $2.9 million project.

About half dozen citizens attended the session. All comments favored an indoor center.

Park Board President Scott Crothers talked about the need for the facility, noting they are seeing growth in existing programs and would like to offer new programs.

Crothers said a public survey was recently conducted with 367 in-district residents responding and 141 out-of-district responses.

He said the most desired amenity was a walking track. Others include basketball facilities, indoor play area, rental space for parties, fitness circuit training, tumbling, volleyball, and an indoor pool.

93% of in-district respondents said they would be likely to use a new indoor facility.

The grant application must be submitted to the state no later than January 21.

It must contain proof the park district owns the land where a center would be located and proof the district has the funds to complete the project, even though the grant would pay for 75 percent. The park district would be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of the total.

KPD officials are working on those two items.