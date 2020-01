The next special day at the Greenville Public Library is Friday, January 10.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL January 10 is Houseplant Appreciation Day and Evergreen Plant Company, a new business in Greenville, has donated a plant for the library to give away to one lucky patron.

On Friday, National House Plant Day, the library will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.