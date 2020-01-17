Local Hospitals Collecting Used Hearing Aids

In recognition of St. Francis de Sales, HSHS St. Joseph’s Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Greenville are hosting a used hearing aid collection drive. January 24 marks the Feast day of St. Francis de Sales, recognized in the Catholic Church as the Patron Saint of the Deaf.

Beginning January 24 through February 29, used hearing aids can be dropped off in designated boxes located in the front lobby of all three local hospitals, as well as the audiology department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and the rehabilitation department in Highland.

Used hearing aids collected will be donated to the Illinois Lions Hearing Aid Bank through the local Lions Clubs in Highland and Breese. If individuals have eye glasses that are no longer used, those can also be donated.

“We are excited to collect used hearing aids once again this year to help the Lions Hearing Aid Bank,” shared Barb Strieker, community benefit and outreach facilitator for the hospitals. “They recondition any usable hearing aids and have them available for distribution through local Lions Clubs to individuals who have difficulty covering their costs. Hearing aids that are no longer usable are sold for salvage that helps offset the Hearing Aid Bank’s costs for reconditioning useful units,” added Strieker.

Hearing loss, whether permanent or temporary, minor or severe, can lead to social isolation, as well as limit an individual’s ability to work and manage their daily life. With the hearing aids collected and reconditioned, an individual’s sense of hearing can be restored improving their overall quality of life and well-being.