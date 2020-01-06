Master Gardener Training 2020 Begins In Late January

If you enjoy gardening, like to learn, and want to share your gardening knowledge, the Master Gardener program may be for you. All you need is an interest in gardening, an open mind, and a willingness to share your knowledge with others.

The task of the Master Gardeners is to share unbiased, reliable, research-based information with home landscapers and gardeners.

The University of Illinois Extension will offer local Master Gardener Training for Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties beginning on January 28. The classes will run on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 7. January and February classes will be held in Breese at the Clinton County Extension Office, then move to the Jefferson County Office in Mt. Vernon for the March and April classes.

Registration is available online through January 10 at https://extension.illinois.edu/bcjmw or call your local Extension Office for more information.