MG FFA In Section 19 Public Speaking CDE

Five members from the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter competed at the Section 19 Public Speaking CDE on Wednesday, January 22, at the Cowden-Herrick High School.

Jake Helmkamp and Brady Oglesby competed in Creed Speaking, during which they recite the FFA Creed and answer questions regarding its meaning. Creed Speaking is limited to freshman FFA members.

Dakota Kruep placed second in Junior Varsity Prepared Speaking, where she gave a prepared speech and answered questions on her speech about misconceptions with food labeling.

Kathryn Criner placed first in the Varsity Prepared Speaking category, where she gave her winning speech on the challenges in the current goat industry.

Trista Koertge placed fifth in Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking, where she randomly selected the topic of animal welfare and animal rights. Koertge had thirty minutes to prepare and give her speech.

Dakota Kruep and Kathryn Criner will advance to compete April 8 in the District IV Public Speaking CDE at the Monticello, IL High School.