Misc. Action From Greenville City Council

At its January meeting, the Greenville City Council discussed the need for lighting on the east end of College Avenue from Dewey Street to Idler Lane.

Most of that stretch of road is under the jurisdiction of Central Township.

City Manager Dave Willey said there was interest in approaching township officials to see if lights could be arranged.

The council approved a proposal from Slatton’s Excavating of Greenville to extend a water main from Spring Hill to 1017 Red Ball Trail. The cost will be $15,000.

City Manager Willey reported Greenville Family Medical, at the junction of Beaumont Avenue and Route 140, has plans to expand its office space. The building is currently served water through a one-inch line.

The city manager reported the expansion would lead to the need of a two-inch line.

The council agreed to have a two-inch water line, meter pit and meter installed at Greenville Family Medical.

Willey recommended the project proceed, saying the city would pay the cost of $3,902.40 in support of the business expansion and job creation.

A check valve at the Industrial Park water tower is being replaced at the cost of $6,640.73 including installation.

Following the leaf vacuuming season, repairs are needed for the city’s leaf vac unit.

Woody’s Municipal Supply was approved for the job at a cost of $4,619.76.

The council approved the expenditure of $3,200.63 for Z-1 Automotive of Greenville to repair a city police vehicle.

Scheffel Boyle has been rehired to provide audit services for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. The increased cost for the audit work is a little more than 3.5 percent annually.

The company also provides audit consultation throughout the year.