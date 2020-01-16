Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association Meets

Over 150 people attended a meeting Monday night at the Bond County VFW to get an update on the Mt. Auburn Cemetery Association.

The local group is in the process of complying with state guidelines for the transfer of ownership. It is working with four agencies to once again get the cemetery in good standing with the State of Illinois.

Larry Snow, a leader for the group, said a board has been formed for the new association. Michael Turley is president, Trevor Suess, vice-president; Lincoln Siebert, secretary; and Pennie Slatton, treasurer.

Board directors include Val Gaffner, Cindy Tischhauser and Wes Pourchot.

Snow, who will be cemetery manager, said the board will meet periodically for now.

Another public meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Bond County VFW Post Home in Greenville. Snow said hopefully by then the association will have everything in order with the state.