Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Building Improvements

Many improvements will be done to the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school buildings in the next seven months.

Meeting in special session Monday night, the Unit 1 school board approved doing $924,520 worth of renovation work. Superintendent Stephen Phillips said the work should begin soon and is to be completed by August 10.

The district has entered into a contract with GRP Mechanical Contactors of Bethalto to oversee the projects. Phillips said the company’s fee is included in the total amount approved.

The superintendent reported a lot of much-needed work will be accomplished. It will be paid for using facility sales tax money.

Among the renovations are roof replacement, tuckpointing, insulation, new gutters, new doors and hardware, a master key system for all classroom doors and two exterior doors, new LED lighting in the school and modular buildings, motion sensors in classrooms, office areas and gyms; and exterior LED lighting.

Board members also agreed to submit an application for the state maintenance grant. The $50,000 grant must be matched by the district.

Superintendent Phillips said if the grant money is received it will be applied to the upcoming building renovations.