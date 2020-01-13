New Chamber Directors & Officers

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce has new officers and new members on the board of directors.

(Pictured above, L to R) Ryan Champ will serve as Chamber Secretary; Dusty Bauer, Vice President; Noel Harnetiaux, President; and Robert Ellsworth, Treasurer.

New board members (Below, L to R) include Larry Dieters of NACO Printing; Kelly Sager of HSHS Holy Family Hospital; Amrish Patel of Sure Stay Hotel by Best Western; Allan Davis of Bond County 911; and Curt Thacker of Thacker Insurance Service, LLC.