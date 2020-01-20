New Election Equipment For Bond County

New election equipment was delivered to the Bond County Clerk’s office last week.

County Clerk Meg Sybert said the upgrade was overdue. She said there won’t be much difference for voters. The main difference is that her staff are able to update software, which they weren’t before. That will also help with security. The new system also has touch screen voting available for those who need it.

Sybert was asked if the new equipment will make a difference when ballots are counted after the polls close. She said she expects fewer equipment failures than the old equipment, which should speed up the process.

The new equipment cost the county $184,000.

Its debut will be for the primary election on March 17.