New Year’s Baby In Breese

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese proudly welcomed Easton Matthew Emig as the first baby born at the hospital in 2020. He was born 12:32 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1 at St. Joseph’s Hospital; weighing 8 pounds 4 ounces and 21 inches long. Easton’s proud parents are Elizabeth and Kyle Emig of Highland, Illinois.

In celebration of being the first baby born in 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Easton and his family were presented with the following items:

A gift basket of baby items donated by St. Joseph’s Women and Infants Center

A handmade baby blanket donated by St. Joseph’s Auxiliary

$100 Visa gift card donated by the Breese Lion’s Club

“1000 Books Before Kindergarten” basket donated by Case-Halstead Library in Carlyle

$100 Visa gift card donated by Knights of Columbus Field Agent, Matt Albers.

In addition, Easton received a handmade stocking made by members of St. Joseph’s Auxiliary. All babies born in December, along with the New Year’s Baby received a stocking.