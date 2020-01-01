Pocahontas Home A Total Loss

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District firefighters were called into action Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire in the 500 block of Tower Avenue in Pocahontas.

Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Chief Dennis Lindley told WGEL a manufactured double wide home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival and the home was a total loss. Mutual aid was provided by Greenville and Highland-Pierron firefighters.

Lindley told WGEL an estimated 17 firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. No one was injured and the cause of the blaze is unknown.