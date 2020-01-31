Pourchot Elected Acting County Board Chair

The Bond County Board held two special meetings Thursday morning.

In the first, the board accepted the resignation of Howard Elmore as board chairman and as a county board member in general.

Board members elected Wes Pourchot to serve as Acting County Board Chairman.

A vacancy on the county board, for District 5, was announced.

The second special meeting was for the Special Service District Board. Members voted to send an ambulance from the county’s fleet – a van-style ambulance that hasn’t been used in some time – to Z-1 Automotive to see if it is feasible to put the unit back into service, or if it should be sold.