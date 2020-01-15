Queen Shelbi McCray Heading To State Pageant

This will be a big weekend for Miss Bond County Fair Shelbi McCray as she competes in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in Springfield.

Queen Shelbi is excited about the pageant. She said she’s looking forward to meeting other fair queens from throughout the state and wearing her outfits. She said she will have a four-minute interview with the judges Friday. On Saturday, she’ll wear her evening gown, answer three questions, wear a swimsuit onstage, wear a business suit, and give a one-minute speech. Sunday night, all contestants will perform a dance number.

She was crowned Miss Bond County Fair last August and has been busy representing the county the past five months. She said having been a Junior Miss before, she knew a bit of what to expect going to it. She said there are many opportunities to be involved in the community. She said it’s a blessing to meet people and visit with friends in the community.

Shelbi is the daughter of Crystal and Gerald McCray of rural Greenville.

The state pageant, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, ends Sunday night with the crowning of the 2020 state queen.