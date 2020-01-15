Referendums On Primary Ballot

WGEL earlier reported on two referendums the City of Greenville has requested be on the primary election ballot.

One is to increase the sales tax collected for street improvements from one-half cent to one cent per $1.

The other is an advisory referendum, regarding whether or not Greenville should have cannabis dispensaries or other cannabis-related businesses, now that the use and possession of recreational cannabis is legal in Illinois.

Many people decide not to vote in primary elections because they do not want to state their party of preference.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert said registered voters will be able to vote on the referendums without selecting a political party. She noted if you select a non-partisan ballot, it won’t have any candidates on it.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 17.