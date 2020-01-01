School District Threat Assessment Plan

At their December meetings, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 and Bond County Unit 2 school boards approved state-mandated threat assessment plans.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently signed a public act to amend the School Safety Drill Act.

It requires threat assessment procedures and the establishment of threat assessment teams in all Illinois school districts. The procedures may be part of a school board policy on targeted school violence prevention.

The deadline to adopt the procedures was December 24.

The Public Act also requires districts to form threat assessment teams by February 22.

The threat assessment team must include an administrator, a teacher, a school counselor, a school psychologist and a school social worker from the district. At least one law enforcement official must also be on the team.