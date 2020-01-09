Shimkus Announces Final Valentines For Heroes Collection

As he enters his last year in office, Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be wrapping up a number of traditions. One of the most prominent is his Valentines for Heroes program, which he is kicking off for the 13th and final time.

“Since its beginning in 2008, Valentines for Heroes has continued to grow, year after year,” Shimkus said. “It has gotten to the point where people can’t wait to get started. We begin to get calls immediately after the New Year, wanting to know when we will be collecting. The answer is now.”

The congressman’s district offices will collect valentines for distribution throughout the region to veterans and active-duty military men and women. They may be dropped off or mailed by February 7 to Congressman John Shimkus at:

15 Professional Park Drive, Maryville, IL 62062;

City Hall, Room 12, 110 East Locust Street, Harrisburg, IL 62946;

or 201 North Vermilion Street, Suite 325, Danville, IL 61832.

All valentines are reviewed for appropriate content before being distributed. In order to be accepted, they must be signed with first names only, should not include last names or addresses, and cannot be directed to a specific person or those of a specific faith. Because many will go to hospitals, candy and glitter are not allowed.

Due to the review process, contributors are highly encouraged not to include envelopes.

Constituents may call the congressman’s Maryville Office at (618) 288-7190 with any questions about the program.