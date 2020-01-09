Snow Fun Playgroup Event

Bond County Unit 2’s Project Parenting Program is hosting a Snow Fun Playgroup Thursday, January 16.

It is free and open to children, ages 0 to 3, who are not attending pre-school.

The event will be at the Greenville Free Methodist Church from 10 to 11 a.m.

At the snow-themed playgroup session, boys and girls will enjoy a simple craft, story time, snack and a snow-filled sensory table. Every child will receive a free book and a gift.

Parents can sign up children by responding to the Facebook invitation or calling 664-5009, extension 2, by January 15.