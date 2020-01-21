State Of The City & New Faces Thursday

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an event Thursday morning at the Bradford Community Room.

Elaine McNamara, Chamber executive director, said the State of the City/New Faces Program is the first official Chamber event of the year. City Manager Dave Willey and Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker will speak. There will also be a presentation on the Core initiative in Greenville. Chamber membership is not required to attend.

The program begins at 7:30 AM and will feature free coffee and donuts.

McNamara said all business owners are invited and encouraged to share a bit about your business.

Once again, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce State of the City/New Faces event is Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in the Bradford Community Building.