State’s Attorney On 2019 Crime Statistics

The 2019 figures regarding criminal cases filed in Bond County last year do not tell the whole story.

While the number of felony and misdemeanor cases decreased from 2018, Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann told WGEL she is concerned about other aspects of crime in the county.

She is specifically concerned about the substantial increase in the level of violence associated with recent filings. Mann said this year she filed charges for crimes that she hadn’t seen in her career up until then.

She said drugs continue to be a main concern, impacting all areas, including juvenile abuse and neglect cases, theft, forgery, and more.

The state’s attorney said the drug battle continues and she praised those trying to make a positive difference.

She said there is great cooperation among local authorities and organizations such as the health department, Bond County Transit, and others.

She said there has been an increased awareness of the epidemic in Bond County as well, noting there are several groups and churches providing resources.

While Bond County is small, Mann said her office remains extremely busy handling cases. She noted that last year, juvenile abuse/neglect cases increased to 22 and the number of mental health cases rose dramatically.

