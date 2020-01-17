Temporary Road Closure At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will temporarily close a portion of the Dam East South Shore roadway beginning Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The closure is necessary to remove a portion of the existing roadway and relocate it to the new roadway that has been constructed on Corps of Engineers property. This is one of several improvements that have been made to the area over the past couple of years. The roadway is expected to reopen this spring once all construction has been completed.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.