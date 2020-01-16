Thesaurus Day At Greenville Public Library

Saturday is another special day at the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL Thesaurus Day will feature a quiz, consisting of book titles changed with words from the thesaurus. For example, “A Small Abode On the Grasslands” would be “Little House on the Prairie” and “Sense of Achievement and Prejudgment” would be “Pride and Prejudice”. Whoever has the highest score will be able to choose a book from the library’s stash.

A thesaurus is a book of words and their synonyms.

The Greenville library is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.