Tourism Funds Approved For AFHM Event

The Greenville Tourism Committee approved funds for an event coming to Greenville this year.

Committee members approved $2,100 for the Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association National Get-Together to be held July 24, 25 and 26 at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

The committee’s recommendation will go to the Greenville City Council for final approval.

The association was founded in 1989 for the historical and educational benefit of Hart-Parr and Oliver tractor and equipment collectors and the general public.

The 2015 winter show of the association was held in Greenville and filled motel rooms.

The tourism funds must be used to promote the event.