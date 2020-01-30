Triad Teacher A Golden Apple Finalist

A teacher at Triad Middle School is a finalist for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Jeannine Butler teaches sixth grade reading, English and math.

The Golden Apple organization stated Jeannine consistently finds opportunities to expose students to different cultures and viewpoints to create global citizens.

Butler is one of 30 Illinois state finalists, selected from a field of 732 nominations from 64 counties.

Award finalists will be honored February 22 during the Golden Apple Celebration at the Q Center in St. Charles, Illinois.

Golden Apple is an Illinois non-profit group committed to preparing, honoring and supporting great educators who advance educational opportunities for students.