Unit One To Issue $233,300 Working Cash Fund Bonds

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board met Tuesday night and held a public hearing regarding a proposal to issue working cash bonds.

Superintendent Stephen Phillips said the plan is to issue $233,300 in working cash fund bonds to replace previous working cash bonds being retired. He noted there will be no tax increase to the public.

The superintendent reported some of that money may possibly be used for future building renovations.

According to Phillips, a final vote on the bonds should occur at the February board meeting.

The board discussed a guaranteed energy savings contract with GRP Mechanical Contractors of Bethalto.

No action was taken, however the board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Monday. The superintendent advised the majority of the meeting will be in executive session.

The school board took action to increase the pay for substitute paraprofessionals to comply with the state’s minimum wage law.