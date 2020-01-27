Unit Two Applying For Grant

The Bond County Unit 2 board of education has voted to apply for a state maintenance grant.

If approved, the district would receive $50,000 and must match it with its own $50,000.

The School Maintenance Project Grant is exclusively for the maintenance or upkeep of buildings or structures used for educational purposes.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said if the grant is received, the money would be used to complete the repair of the men’s restroom in the high school gym lobby, and for much-needed masonry repair work around the district.

The grant application will be submitted by the end of January.