Unit Two Board Personnel Action

Personnel items were addressed by the Bond County Unit 2 school board at its January meeting.

The retirement of Julie Mangelsdorf, as a special education teacher at Pocahontas School, was accepted, effective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Sandra Lowery was hired as a Kindergarten Readiness Program food service employee for five hours per day.

The board tabled action on a proposal to reduce the hours of a paraprofessional at the high school.

Leaves of absence were approved for Greenville Elementary School teachers Kristy Schaefer and Michelle May, and District Maintenance Employee Anthony Bone.

Transportation Director Sean Traylor was granted sick leave.