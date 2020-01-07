Unit Two Holds Town Hall Meetings

The first of three town hall meetings was held in Greenville Monday night by Bond County Unit 2.

Over 80 people attended the session in addition to the seven school board members. The topic was the establishment of boundaries for schools in the district.

Fifteen individuals wrote out questions to be addressed by Superintendent Wes Olson. About 20 people made oral comments during the two and one-half-hour session.

Olson told WGEL that at this point the school board has not made a decision regarding boundaries. He said the board could make one as soon as it’s January 21st meeting, but that has not been determined.

The final decision on boundaries rests with the school board.

The second town hall session was Tuesday night at Pocahontas School. The final town hall meeting is tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30 in Sorento School.

Boundaries are being discussed due to class sizes at some centers and declining enrollment.

Options have been presented to increase enrollment at Sorento School while decreasing some class sizes at Greenville.

Many Sorento area residents have been attending recent Unit 2 board meetings after one board member indicated another option could be closing Sorento School.