Walk With A Doc Program Schedule Announced

HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville has announced the upcoming Walk With a Doc scheduled for January through March 2020. The first walk of 2020 will be Saturday, January 18 from 9 to 10 a.m. Walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this free program. Registration is not required for this event.

Each month, walkers are asked to meet the doctor at The Crum Recreation Center, located at 401 N. Elm Street at Greenville University. Walkers can park in Lot K, which is located on Elm Street. Depending on weather, walks will take place either outdoors or indoors. Walking paths are stroller friendly.

“We are excited to provide the Walk with a Doc program in Greenville,” said Barb Strieker, community benefits coordinator. “This program provides a great opportunity to learn about different health topics and meet with local health care professionals. It is also a fun activity that can be enjoyed with friends, family or co-workers. Participants are invited to walk for as long as they prefer, it is not required to stay the whole hour,” added Strieker.

Listed below is the Walk With a Doc schedule for the next three months:

Walk with emergency department provider, Jamie Baum, MD on Saturday, January 18 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Topic: Winter Weather Related Injuries

Walk with Prairie Cardiologist, Scott Marrus, MD and Cindy Kues, NP on Thursday, February 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Topic: Heart Health

Walk with HSHS Medical Group General Surgeon, Osman Mahdi Babikir, MD on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Topic: Colon Health

Walk with a Doc is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages, and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve the health and well-being of the country.