Watson’s Drug Store Diabetes Open House January 14

Watson’s Drug Store, located at 214 W. Main Street in Greenville, is hosting a diabetes open house event on Jan. 14, 2020 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about diabetes and local resources available to them. This event is open to all living with diabetes and those who are interested in learning more about this disease.

Local health care professionals with HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville Family Medicine and HSHS Medical Group will be in attendance to assist with answering questions and to meet with community members.

This event is free to attend and preregistration is not required. For more information, please contact Bart at 664-3600.