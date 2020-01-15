Wins For GHS Scholastic Bowl

Bond County Unit 2 High School’s scholastic bowl team began IHSA competition at Gillespie Tuesday.

The varsity team began play by defeating Gillespie 260-110 with captain Chloe Beckert winning seven successful tossups for a total of seventy individual points.

The Comets also defeated Staunton 220-100 with another strong performance by Beckert individually and excellent collaboration on group questions ranging from Japanese performance art to the history of World War I.

The final match was close with Greenville’s varsity team pulling ahead of Hillsboro’s team for the last two questions of the evening for a final score of 180-150.

The JV team also performed well, despite missing a player. They defeated Gillespie and Staunton and narrowly lost to Hillsboro.