Woburn Ave. Shed Fire

Greenville firefighters responded to a shed fire in the 1300 block of Woburn Avenue Friday around 12:40 PM.

Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL someone who does work in the shed caught the fire and their quick response save it from being a much worse situation. Wise said the shed sustained mostly smoke damage, estimated at around $500.

The chief believes a wood burning stove was the cause of the fire.

Crews were on the scene for just over an hour and no one was injured. Fire personnel from Mulberry Grove and Smithboro provided mutual aid while Shoal Creek crews were on standby.