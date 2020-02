The 32nd annual Scout Chili Supper will be held, Monday March 2 in Greenville Presbyterian Church’s Gaffner Hall.

Lunch delivery and carryout are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For deliveries, call 618-267-9930.

The supper dine-in and carryout will be available from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit Scout Troop 8057 of Greenville.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children 4 to 12. They are available from a Troop 8057 scout or at the door.