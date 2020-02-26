Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

Beginning Feb. 24, 2020, a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) began examining all aspects of the Illinois State Police’s (ISP) policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The examination is part of the Commission’s re-accreditation process. The ISP must comply with 370 CALEA standards in order to maintain accredited status.

As part of the assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments by calling the assessment team at (217) 557-0805, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. Questions regarding the standards can be addressed by contacting Master Sergeant Timothy Good, ISP Accreditation Manager, 801 South 7th, Suite 1000-A, Springfield, Illinois 62703, or by calling (217) 557-0805. Persons wishing to offer written comments about the ISP’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

The CALEA assessment team is composed of experienced law enforcement practitioners from out-of-state agencies who will review written materials, interview individuals, ride with Troopers, and visit district headquarters, communications facilities, records centers, the ISP Academy, and other offices and facilities. Executive Director (Retired) Gerald Bailey from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will serve as the team leader and will be assisted by Captain Marianne Daly from the Connecticut State Police. Executive Director Bailey and Captain Daly have extensive experience in the accreditation process for law enforcement agencies through CALEA. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the Agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the ISP is to be re-accredited.

Re-accreditation will be for a four-year period during which the Agency must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with those standards under which it was re-accredited. In 1986, the Illinois State Police was the first state police agency accredited by CALEA. Additionally, in 1984, ISP forensic laboratories received the first accreditation issued by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors. Both have maintained this important recognition since their initial accreditation.