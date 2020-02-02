Alice R. Kuepfer, age 86, of Greenville, formerly of Pocahontas, IL, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese with her daughters at her side.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home with Rev. David Alberternst officiating. Interment will follow in Jamestown Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donnell-Wiegand from noon on Sunday until service time. For those who desire the family prefer memorials in Alice’s memory to be made to the U.S.O. to Jamestown Cemetery or to the family.

Alice Reta Elizabeth Brauer, the daughter of Alvin Fred Brauer and Wilminia Gertrude Eilers Brauer was born on July 12, 1933 in Lebanon, Illinois. Alice grew up near St. Rose where she attended the public schools. Following her marriage the family lived in Pocahontas, IL where Alice raised their six children, helped her husband farm, and worked at DeMoulin Brothers Cap and Gown for many years. In retirement they moved to Pocahontas Arkansas, where Alice worked at Cookie’s One Stop in Ravenden, Arkansas. Alice moved to Greenville several years ago to be close to her family.

Alice and Willard E. Kuepfer were united in marriage on July 8, 1950 in Blythsville, Arkansas and enjoyed over 50 years together before Willard’s death on September 27, 2000. They are the parents of six children: Will (Will’s widow Mary Gisler of Cuerto, TX.), Debra Bullard of Indian Valley, VA, David (Dawn) Kuepfer of Centralia, IL, Kevin (Pat) Kuepfer of Carlyle, IL, , Linda (Larry) Lagant of rural Greenville, Lois (Steve) Shunkwiler of Poplar Bluff, MO, 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Willard, son Willard William, grandchildren James Bullard, Kristeen Oettle and is the last of her generation of 7 children being preceded by Stan, George, Orville, Robert, Deloris Kruep, and Bernice Alberternst.