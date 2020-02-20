Ambulance Service & Property Assessments Discussed Tuesday

The Bond County Board met in regular session Tuesday evening.

Their meeting was preceded by a meeting of the Special Service District – which consists of all Bond County Board members. The SSD board heard a presentation by United Medical Response, the group that provides ambulance service to Salem, Centralia, Herrin, and Marion. This was the latest in a series of discussions the Special Service District board has had regarding a potential new ambulance service as they evaluate their existing agreement with HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

No action was taken in the SSD meeting.

In the county board meeting, board members agreed to move the county from a Quadrennial Year system, where the supervisor of assessments reassesses every parcel in the county every fourth year, which allows the assessor to review a quarter of the property each year.

The board voted to appoint Emily Hartmann to the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals and announced an opening on the Bond County 377 Board, following the resignation of Jeff Hasenmyer. Nathan Mueller is seeking appointment to that board.

And approval was given to use the courthouse lawn for Dairy Days festivities on June 12 and 13 and the Art Walk event on October 2 and 3.