Banquet Planned For DeMoulin Museum’s Anniversary

A banquet celebrating the 10th anniversary of the DeMoulin Museum’s opening will be held Friday, March 20 at The Milk House in Greenville. The evening will include a chicken and ham dinner, music from the Ragged Blade Band of St. Louis, and a program featuring guest speakers and a few surprises. The event is open to the public.

One of the special guests that night is Charles Schneider, an actor, writer, and magician who was involved in the 2010 reprint of DeMoulin catalog number 439, the last DeMoulin catalog that promoted the sale of lodge initiation devices. DeMoulin Museum curator John Goldsmith said, “Charles visited Greenville twice in 2010, when he was doing research for the book and later when it was released. Local people still ask me about Charles because his fun personality left such a positive impact on everyone he met. He’s excited about returning to Greenville for the museum’s anniversary celebration.”

The Ragged Blade Band has become a fixture at the museum having performed there twice. Their repertoire of ragtime and early 20th century music has made them a popular draw. “You could say they’ve become the museum’s official band,” Goldsmith explained. “They love their association with the museum and playing for their fans in Greenville.”

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program to follow. Tickets are $15 per person, $25 per couple, and $7 for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the DeMoulin Museum or Watson’s Drug Store in Greenville. For more information, call (618) 664-4115 or email goatmuseum@gmail.com. Details will be coming on other celebration activities to be held that weekend.

The DeMoulin Museum celebrates the history of DeMoulin Bros. & Co., a marching band uniform manufacturer founded in 1892. The company got its start as a maker of regalia and paraphernalia, including wacky initiation devices, for fraternal orders like the Modern Woodmen of America, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Improved Order of Redmen, and Knights of Pythias. Since its opening in 2010, the museum has gained national attention for its rare collection of early DeMoulin initiation devices including the Ferris Wheel Goat, Trick Chair, Lifting and Spanking Machine, and Trick Camera. The museum, located at 205 S. Prairie Street in Greenville, is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment.