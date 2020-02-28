BCHD Finances Good, Obstacles Expected

By
WGEL
-
Dr. Tom Dawdy, chair of the Bond County Board of Health, (left) recognizes former board member Howard Elmore for his service to the board.

In their recent meeting, Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told the county board of health the department ended the month of January with a gain of $44,665. That leaves the department with a cash balance of $635,674. Eifert said while this is good news, there will likely be many obstacles in the next few months. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have changed the way home health agencies are reimbursed for services rendered, which cuts payment periods in half.

Eifert also reported the health department will receive a $5,000 grant upon completion of the IPLAN process, which done every 5 years and involves an extensive review of health data, the development of a committee comprised of community members, health providers, staff members and other local stakeholders to identify health priorities for the next 5 years.

Howard Elmore, retired County Board Chairman and Health Department Board Member, was presented with a plaque by Dr. Tom Dawdy, for his 7 years of service on the board of health.

