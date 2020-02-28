BCHD Finances Good, Obstacles Expected

In their recent meeting, Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told the county board of health the department ended the month of January with a gain of $44,665. That leaves the department with a cash balance of $635,674. Eifert said while this is good news, there will likely be many obstacles in the next few months. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have changed the way home health agencies are reimbursed for services rendered, which cuts payment periods in half.

Eifert also reported the health department will receive a $5,000 grant upon completion of the IPLAN process, which done every 5 years and involves an extensive review of health data, the development of a committee comprised of community members, health providers, staff members and other local stakeholders to identify health priorities for the next 5 years.

Howard Elmore, retired County Board Chairman and Health Department Board Member, was presented with a plaque by Dr. Tom Dawdy, for his 7 years of service on the board of health.