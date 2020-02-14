BCHD Urges Whooping Cough Vaccination

With a few recent diagnoses of whooping cough (pertussis) in young residents of Bond County, Bond County Health Department’s Administrator, Sean Eifert, is reminding parents to make sure both they and their children are up to date on all their vaccinations. The whooping cough vaccination is available at the health department at minimal to no cost. Call 618-664-1442, ext. 126 for more information.

Initial symptoms of whooping cough include a runny nose, mild cough, and a pause in breathing in babies. Children and babies may begin to develop more serious problems 1 to 2 weeks after exposure including coughing very hard over and over, gasping for breath, difficulty with functioning due to coughing fits, turning blue while coughing and vomiting after coughing fits. Whooping cough is most dangerous for babies and young children.

If you believe you or your children have been exposed, or if you or your children are demonstrating symptoms, contact a medical professional immediately.

More information is available at www.dph.illinois.gov or at www.cdc.gov.