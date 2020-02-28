Bingham Honored By Bond County SWCD

At the recent Annual Meeting of the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District, three directors were re-elected.

New two-year terms were given to Carl Albert, Denny Kirkham and Wes Pourchot. Albert serves as the district board’s treasurer, Kirkham is secretary and Pourchot, vice chairman.

Emily Hartmann, district executive director, presented a special award to Board Chairman Mike Bingham. She said he has been a director for 20 years and is one of only three directors to serve that long.

Click below to hear more:

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is observing its 75th anniversary.