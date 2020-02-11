BNB To Award Eight $1,000 Academic Scholarships

Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, will once again award eight $1,000 academic scholarships in the Spring of 2020. Two scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors in Greenville, Mulberry Grove, Highland and Triad/Marine.

Bradford National Bank began its scholarship program in 1999 and expanded it in 2018. To date, Bradford National Bank has awarded $78,000 in academic scholarships.

Michael Ennen, President of Bradford National Bank, said, “As a community bank, we feel it is very important to support our local schools. Each year we provide funding for the arts, athletics, and academics. We are committed to supporting our local schools and these academic scholarships are one of the many ways we do that.”

The Bradford National Bank scholarship application can be found in the guidance office of each school or can be downloaded at www.BradfordBank.com. Completed scholarship applications should be submitted to the student’s respective guidance office by April 24, 2020.

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois.