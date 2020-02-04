Boudouris Appointed To County Board

Adam Boudouris, of Greenville, has been appointed to the Bond County Board, to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Howard Elmore last month.

A two-year unexpired term for that seat will be on the ballot this year.

Wes Pourchot was elected Bond County Board Chairman. Boudouris will serve as Vice Chair.

County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle told the board the workers set to begin repairs on the wooden bridge on Red Ball Trail say the project will be delayed as they have cancelled their order with the hardware supplier. New hardware is expected in mid to late March.

The board announced an opening on the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals. Linda Hinch is resigning and Emily Hartmann has provided a letter of interest.