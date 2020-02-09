CEO Night Of Entertainment A Huge Success

The Bond County CEO class held their Night of Entertainment Saturday at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The sold out event featured a catered dinner and performance by the Crescent Circus, a husband and wife illusionist duo from New Orleans.

There was a lot of audience participation…

CEO students planned every part of the event and worked as food servers and bussers Saturday night.

We caught up with CEO student Wyatt Criner, of Mulberry Grove High School, during the busyness between dinner and the show, and he told us the students planned every aspect of the program Saturday night. He said it took a couple of months and the students worked in committees to complete all of the tasks.

The funds raised during the Night of Entertainment will be used as start-up money for each student’s personal business.

CEO students will feature their personal businesses in a CEO trade show this spring.