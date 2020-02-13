City Sales Tax Referendum

The Greenville City Council and City Manager Dave Willey talked Tuesday night about the sales tax referendum the city has on the March 17 primary election ballot.

Voters are being asked if they approve increasing the current half-cent tax to one cent per $1 purchase. The city has used most of the money for street improvements. The tax was approved by voters in 2004.

The city manager said the half-cent tax brought in $318,000 in 2017, $311,000 in 2018, and $328,000 last year. Willey said the half-cent tax that is now in place accounts for the majority of the asphalt and concrete road work the city does. He said the city always spends more on road work than they take in through the tax. Willey also pointed out the money can be used for sidewalks, curb & gutter, storm sewers, and roads themselves, including the base and repair work.

The city manager said the need is still there for the city to continue major street improvements. Willey said the roads that have been in place a long time are the ones coming up now and they will require more work than other simple projects. He said these funds, which would be double what the current tax brings in, would allow the city to almost double the amount of work done on roads.

Information about the sales tax referendum will be provided soon to residents in a variety of ways.

The sales tax referendum result is binding. The city has also placed a non-binding referendum on the ballot with two questions about recreational cannabis.

Since it is a primary election, voters in Greenville can request a non-partisan ballot which allows them to vote only on the referendums and not declare a political party.