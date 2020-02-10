Construction On Rt. 127

Motorists driving Illinois Rt. 127, north of Patriot’s Park to the Montgomery County line, should be aware of construction work planned to begin next week.

Starting, Monday, February 17, weather permitting, Rt. 127 in that location will be intermittently restricted to one lane, daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project will consist of pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing.

Traffic in each direction will be maintained by flaggers.

Work is expected to be completed by early July.

The Illinois Department of Transportation urges motorists to allow extra time for trips through that area, play close attention to conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices, and watch for workers and construction equipment.