Corps Of Engineers Eagle Watch

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Case-Halstead Library and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, will host Eagle Watch on Saturday, 8 February 2020, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Park Rangers will have replicas of a bald eagle skull, talons, and feathers on display and will assist visitors with making eagle themed crafts. At 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. the World Bird Sanctuary will present “All About Eagles,” an interactive presentation, with a live bald eagle, that demonstrates the majestic flight and nature of this beautiful bird. Before each presentation, Eldon Hazlet State Park Site Superintendent, Bob Hammel, will inform participants on the local Bald Eagle population at Carlyle Lake.

Throughout the day, Park Rangers and volunteers will be stationed at various locations around the lake to assist visitors with provide spotting scopes to view bald eagles in their natural environment. Maps of these locations will be available on the day of the event at the Case- Halstead Library. Those attending the event are encouraged to bring binoculars and dress accordingly for the weather.

If you have any questions about the event, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil .