Council Discusses Lights At Rt. 127-& I-70

At the urging of Mayor Alan Gaffner, the Greenville City Council talked this month about the traffic situation near Love’s Truck Center on Illinois Rt. 127 and Interstate 70.

Gaffner wants to see if the Illinois Department of Transportation would be willing to install traffic lights in that area, due to the large amount of truck traffic.

He commented about the situation, noting he’s had numerous people tell him that they’ve had near misses in that area. He pointed out that Love’s has expanded their parking capacity, which he hopes will generate more activity. He also said increased tourism activity in the county will create more traffic.

City Manager Dave Willey presented traffic crash data from the past 10 years in that area. He said the city has begun to research what’s involved in bringing it to the state’s attention.

Willey reported a recent fatal accident involving a motorcyclist occurred on the south side of I-70.